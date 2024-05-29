Spartanburg County detention deputy arrested, accused of smuggling contraband into jail

A deputy at the Spartanburg County Detention Center was arrested Wednesday morning at his home accused of smuggling contraband into the facility.

Joey Dean Ghant, 40, of Chesnee, was employed at the jail as a detention deputy when he brought contraband into the facility between May 9 and May 28, according to arrest warrants and Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright. At a Wednesday morning press conference at the jail, Wright said that Ghant smuggled contraband into the jail at least twice, though he said more instances might be discovered as the investigation progresses.

Although he would not provide specific information about an active investigation, Wright said investigators know tobacco was involved but "it could be other things, though, for sure."

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks at a May 29, 2024, press conference after a detention center employee was arrested for smuggling contraband into the jail.

Ghant was charged with public misconduct in office and taking a bribe or improper influence as a public employee. He had been employed at the jail as a Class 2 law enforcement officer since April 2023, according to his personnel file from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. So far, Ghant is the only person arrested and charged, Wright said.

Wright, who is up for re-election on June 11, described himself as "frustrated" at the situation and said Ghant's actions "tarnished" his badge as a law enforcement officer.

"I really want to reiterate how disappointed (I am). I'm not embarrassed," Wright said. "You know, we arrest bad guys every day. I don't care what kind of career (you're in). You think you're above the law? Nobody is."

Although Ghant was booked Wednesday at the jail where he was formerly employed, Wright said that if Ghant cannot make bail he has arranged with Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller to have Ghant transferred to the Cherokee County jail for his personal safety.

