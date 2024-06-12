Spartanburg County Council District 4 top 2 candidates scheduled for runoff election

A tight race in Spartanburg County Council District 4 ended in a runoff between challenger Grant DeShields and incumbent Justin McCorkle during the statewide primary on June 11.

District 4 Republican DeShields received 1,994 votes, Republican McCorkle closely trailed with 1,957 votes, and Republican Frank Tiller received 1,529 votes.

The outcome remains uncertain because none of the candidates received the required 50% of the votes. A runoff election will be on Tuesday, June 25.

How runoff elections work

John Baucom, director of Voter Registration and Elections, said some people have misconceptions about how runoff elections work.

"It's any fraction above 50%," Baucom said. "For example, if 1,001 ballots were cast in an office, and one person got 500 votes and the other person got 501 votes, the person with 501 votes will advance. A lot of people have a misconception that it's 50% plus one, but it's any portion above 50%."

Total votes for Spartanburg County District 4 were 5,480, and half of that would be 2,740 votes.

"Since no one received greater than 2,741, then there is a runoff between the top two candidates," Baucom said.

District 4 candidates speak about election results

This is DeShields' inaugural bid for public office. He thanked everyone who came out and gave him support.

"This is the first political office that I've ever ran for and I was very nervous as the results came out," DeShields said. "We are hoping that in the runoff we get strong support and can get into office to make change. I was born and raised in the Reidville area, lived here most my life, and have the unique perspective on infrastructure needs and fixing them for our district."

McCorkle, shy of 37 votes for a tie, said more voters turned out than expected, and he wants to continue to be more proactive than reactive.

"There was more turnout at the primary than I expected, and I'm glad people came out," McCorkle said. "I figured it was going to be a tight race, but it was tighter than I thought. I want to continue to do these things that may not grab the headlines, but they're important to the people who rely directly. We need to fix what we have and not just temporarily fix it."

McCorkle is running for his second term as District 4 representative.

"I'm not a career politician and I didn't go into this with the intention to stay in the position forever," McCorkle said. "But I want to serve my community."

What to know about runoff elections June 25

On Tuesday, June 25, voters can return to the polls to vote for their District 4 representative. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Early voting will take place June 19 until June 21, open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Any voter eligible to vote during the election is eligible for early voting.

Voters who participated in the Democratic primaries on June 11 will not be able to participate in the Republican runoff elections on June 25.

"This runoff is an extension of the primary," Baucom said. "Voters have to have meet the primary voter registration deadline, which would have been May 12."

Any voter who needs to request an absentee ballot in the runoff has to do so no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Contact the Voter Registration and Elections Office if you need to request an absentee ballot.

Be sure to check the South Carolina Voting website to know what to bring, where your precinct is located, sample ballots and more.

