New Spartanburg city budget sees 5% increase due to local economic growth

Projected revenue increases from property tax and business licensure bring a 5% increase to the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Spartanburg City Council officially adopted the $53.5 million 2024-25 budget on June 10. The new budget was unanimously approved at first and second readings and is balanced with no new capital projects.

"Those projected increases are a direct result of the growth we’re seeing in the city and speak to the strength of the local economy," City Communications Manager Christopher George said. "Our team based next fiscal year’s projections on the revenue collections we’ve seen during the current fiscal year, which have outpaced our FY23-24 estimates pretty significantly. All of that growth has come with no increases in tax rates or fees."

The budget will go into effect July 1.

Here’s what to know about the 2024-25 budget:

Multiple revenue sources saw increases

Property tax, business license, and hospitality tax are the city’s biggest revenue generators, and increases are projected for all three in the new budget.

New property tax projections sit at $20.6 million, up from approximately $19.5 million last year. Business license revenue is expected to increase from $8.1 million to $8.7 million in the coming year. Hospitality Tax revenue is projected at $7.2 million in the new budget, versus $7 million in last year’s budget.

Public services like the police, fire, and public works departments are key spending areas in new budget.

Expenditures focus on retaining talent and public services

$35,385,539 is budgeted for personnel services, which goes toward employee salaries and benefits. This includes a 3% cost of living adjustment for all city employees and funding for the step pay increases, which were implemented to keep city employee wages competitive.

$15,470,193 was budgeted for the police department, $8,706,385 was budgeted for the fire department, and $10,031,392 was budgeted for public services, which funds the Public Works Department that handles grounds and street maintenance, traffic services, city vehicle maintenance, and solid waste.

Spring Fling and other city festivals see funding increases in new city budget.

H-Tax funds increased spending on events

Hospitality tax or H-Tax is gathered from the 2% tax on dining within the city. It's used exclusively for tourism-related purposes and capital improvement projects.

$275,500, or 4% of the Hospitality Tax funds, was budgeted for city events. This includes increased budgets for Music on Main ($15,000, up from $10,200), Spring Fling ($55,000, up from $33,800), International Festival ($45,000, up from $32,000), Dickens of a Christmas ($25,000, up from $9,725) and Juneteenth ($25,000, up from $15,000).

The city events budget also allots $50,000 for additional holiday programming and decorations.

The new budget also sees $526,763 of Hospitality Tax Discretionary Funding. Top recipients include the Chapman Cultural Center ($85,000), One Spartanburg ($74,000), Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas ($45,000) and Partners for Active Living ($45,000).

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: New city budget sees increased spending on public services, events