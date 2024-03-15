Spartanburg activist to run for SC State Senate District 11. 'They've run off the rails.'

Spartanburg activist Sevi Alvarez has stated his candidacy for S.C. State Senate District 11.

Alvarez, a Democrat, officially announced his campaign on March 2 at the Boiling Springs Public Library. The seat is currently held by Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R-Spartanburg).

Alvarez believes the South Carolina legislature has lost its course over the last several years and wants to create inclusive and equitable policies to benefit South Carolina residents.

"I've been paying attention to what's been happening in the legislature of South Carolina over the past few years, and I feel like they've run off the rails, that they're not working to improve the lives of their constituents. It seems like they're only working to chase the votes of an increasingly radical fringe part of the state," Alvarez said. "The policies that they are passing, at best, help very few people, and at worst, actively harm the people who live here. So, I feel like it's time for someone to stand up and try to put a stop to that, and if that person has to be me, so be it."

Sevi Alvarez, running for SC Senate District 11, poses for a portrait in Spartanburg Democratic Party headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Alvarez is a licensed CPA and a stay-at-home father of two. He is also a cancer survivor and was a caregiver for his father, who was permanently disabled by a stroke, which he says taught him patience, empathy and about how the healthcare system works.

The main tenants of his campaign include guaranteeing the medical freedoms of South Carolina residents, including reproductive rights and gender-affirming care for transgender residents, expanding Medicaid in South Carolina, and expanding access to early childcare.

Within District 11, his goal is to improve county infrastructure, particularly in Boiling Springs.

"One of the major ways, I'd like to do that is start a serious conversation about getting Boiling Springs incorporated into a city," Alvarez said. "I'm not saying we have to automatically do it. But I do want to get a feasibility study done so that we have some hard numbers for people to look at and they can make an informed decision about whether they want to turn their community into a city."

Alvarez previously ran for Spartanburg City Council District 5 in 2021.

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

