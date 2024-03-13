Sparta man pleads guilty to homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Sparta man pleaded guilty yesterday to the death of a woman as a result of domestic abuse in 2022.

Court records show that on March 11, 33-year-old Shawn Hock pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as a repeat offender of domestic abuse for killing Sara Latimer in May of 2022.

Additional charges that were read in but dismissed include two counts of aggravated battery, domestic abuse as a repeat offender; two counts of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse as a repeat offender; possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender; and manufacturing/delivery of amphetamine, less than or equal to three grams, as a repeat offender.

Hock is scheduled for sentencing on June 26, 2024.

On May 10, the Sparta Police Department posted on Facebook that it was investigating the death of a woman who was later identified as 32-year-old Sara Latimer of Sparta.

According to the criminal complaint, a preliminary autopsy report showed that Latimer died of blunt force trauma due to multiple head and facial injuries, which were visible as large bruises and swelling. Latimer also had injuries on her arms and legs that the preliminary autopsy report indicated were consistent with defensive wounds.

In documents filed with the charges, investigators said that Hock had a history of violence against Latimer, including domestic abuse convictions filed in 2020 and 2021 where Latimer was the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Hock said that he did not know how Latimer sustained the injuries and denied that he had anything to do with Latimer’s death.

