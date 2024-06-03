Sparta firefighters help rescue dog stuck in storm drain

A precocious puppy found himself in a bit of a pickle Sunday after he became trapped in a storm drain in a senior living community in Sparta, according to township first responders.

Hubbell, who appears to be a white, tan and grey poodle mix, was rescued with help of Sparta Township Fire Department firefighters after he was reported trapped around 7 p.m. in Knoll Heights Village. Hubbell, who by no means is a smaller dog, found his way into a drainage pipe, "but was unable to find his way back out," the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

Members of the Sparta Township Fire Department helped rescue a dog that was stuck in a storm drain on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

With help from the police, nearby residents, and with some coaxing by his owners, Hubbell was successfully rescued from the drain, which required some digging due to built-up debris.

Hubbell was uninjured and was all-smiles in photos posted by the fire department Sunday evening post-rescue, although he appeared a bit disheveled and a bit muddy.

"We're happy to report that other than needing a bath, he'll be just fine," the department stated.

