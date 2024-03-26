Sparkman High School’s Indoor Percussion Ensemble to hold Spring Showcase Thursday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Sparkman High School’s Indoor Percussion Ensemble recently took home first place at the Atlanta Winter Guard International. This week, they’re inviting you to see their award-winning performance.

“We’ve been working really hard,” Sparkman High School Senior Justin Townsend stated. “We have a bunch of rehearsals today and we sprinkle them in throughout the week basically.”

Sparkman High School’s Indoor Percussion Ensemble is hard at work prepping for their return to the Winter Guard International World Championship. This Thursday, they’re holding their Spring Showcase and want you to come out and see the action for yourself.

“It is going to feature our Winter Guard program here at Sparkman and then our Indoor Percussion program,” Sparkman High School Director of Percussion Jack Albert said. “We actually have two Winters Guards. They’ll be performing their shows and we’ll be performing ours. It’s a big fundraiser for us and we’re really excited about it.”

Their routine this year, titled “Guru: Dispeller of Darkness,” is a show that plays on darkness and light – something you’ll see through the students’ characterization, their performance, and how the music sounds.

Students News 19 spoke with Monday afternoon saying they’re excited to showcase their routine and hope to bring the notes on the page to life.

“The show, to me…it’s about when you hit rock bottom, you always got to get back up,” Sparkman High School Senior Zakya Univers stated. “No matter how tough your time is or what you’re going through, there is always light at the end of the tunnel…you just got to strive to get through that darkness.”

Thursday’s showcase will feature two run-throughs – one at 6 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. Both run-throughs will take place inside Sparkman’s 9th-grade gym.

“It’s really something you can draw into and kind of relate to in your own sense,” Townsend stated. “People should definitely come out and support, and see what it’s all about.”

All the funds raised will help fund their trip back to the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton Ohio.

“It just gets better every year,” Albert said. “The culture is perpetuated by the students. It’s their buy-in that makes this group so special. I’m really proud of them this year.”

Tickets for Sparkman’s Spring Showcase are $10 per person. Those five years and under can get in for $5.

