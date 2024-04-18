Sparklers, fountains to make a comeback? Honolulu City Council bill pushes to lift ban
Since 2010, the flicker and flashes of sparklers and fountains on New Year’s Eve have been a thing of the past.
Since 2010, the flicker and flashes of sparklers and fountains on New Year’s Eve have been a thing of the past.
The feed will first appear as a new tab in the mobile app.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Say goodbye to carpal tunnel flare-ups with these expert and tester-approved carpal tunnel braces
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Bill Belichick is not owed a coaching job, but the least he could ask for is the support of a guy he helped make richer and more famous.
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
Paris-based Dark is taking on the dual problems of debris and conflict in orbit with their mobile platform designed to launch, attach to, and ultimately de-orbit uncooperative objects in space. Dark CEO Clyde Laheyne said the company is aiming to become the “S.W.A.T. team of space.” The three-year-old startup is developing Interceptor, a spacecraft that is essentially a rocket-powered boxing glove that can be launched on short order to gently punch a wayward object out of its orbit.
The app is like a combination of Twitter and Clubhouse. Built by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder exec Brian Norgard, Airchat takes a refreshingly intimate approach to social media. There are people I’ve known online for years, and only after following each other on AirChat did I realize I’d never heard their actual voices.
Bill Belichick won't be alone on draft night.