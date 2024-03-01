Sparkle Market owner receives award

Mar. 1—ANDOVER — A longtime grocery store owner was honored on Thursday for his work in the village for the last 37 years.

Frank Romano, owner of Sparkle Market, received the Pinnacle Award from the Ohio Grocers Association for his commitment to the community. Romano said he is in the process of handing the store over to his daughters, Michelle Romano and Kathy Sylvester.

Romano said he started the store in 1987 as A&P was closing a number of its stores. He bought the store and the rest is history.

Romano said a number of different people said they were going to buy the store, but didn't, so he stepped in.

"We had to put something [a financial package] together in a hurry," Romano said.

He said attorney Rich Kotila, who attended the ceremony, helped him put the agreement together.

"He helped me negotiate the first debt," Romano said with a laugh.

Kristin Mullins, president and chief executive officer of the Ohio Grocers Association, said she has memories of Romano as a child. She said she was 3 years old in a grocery cart when Romano offered her candy at the store.

Mullins represents 300 grocery stores, most of them independent stores, throughout the state. She said community involvement is a big part of the award.

More than 20 people, including family, employees, village leaders and friends, attended the ceremony inside the store.

Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams said Romano has been a very important part of the community.

"Mr. Romano does much more than provide a building with food," he said.

Williams said Romano supports the community in many ways, often behind the scenes. He said Romano has also been very open to adjusting high school students' schedules so they can keep their jobs and be part of extracurricular activities.

Romano said the people of the Andover area have been important to his success.

"You can't do it without the community," he said.

The Pinnacle Award is given to the top independent store of the year, Mullins said. She said another presentation will occur in April in front of Romano's peers at an OGA event.

Sandy Baumgardner, a longtime Andover resident, said Romano gave him a tour of the store when he first built it.

"He is the guy who took the [financial] risk," he said.

Romano said some of his suppliers from Pittsburgh, Cleveland and other communities in Ohio came to support him on Thursday.