Sparker's Soapbox: Collier County’s representatives in our federal and state governments

With the 2024 election season just around the corner, now is a great time to learn about the people who represent Collier County in government, most of whom are seeking reelection this year.

This article looks at our representatives in Congress and the Florida Legislature. Future articles will discuss our representatives in local government.

Who represents us in the U.S. Senate?

Florida’s two U.S. Senators are Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Rubio (age 52), an attorney, was first elected to the Senate in 2010. His current term ends in 2028. He serves as vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and previously chaired the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He served in the Florida House from 2000 to 2008 and was speaker from 2006 to 2008. Learn more at rubio.senate.gov.

Scott (age 71), an attorney and businessman, was elected to the Senate in 2018 and seeks reelection to a second term this year. Previously, he was the 45th governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019. Learn more at rickscott.senate.gov.

Who represents us in the U.S. House?

Collier County residents live in Congressional Districts 19, 26, or 18. Find your district at house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.

Congressional district map

Republican Byron Donalds (age 45) represents District 19, which includes western Collier and part of Lee County. Donalds was first elected in 2020 and seeks reelection to a third term this year. He worked in the banking, finance, and insurance industries and served in the Florida House from 2016 to 2020, where he chaired the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee. Learn more at donalds.house.gov.

Republican Mario Diaz-Balart (age 62) represents District 26, which includes most of inland Collier and part of Miami-Dade counties. He is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and chairs the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee. First elected to Congress in 2002, he seeks reelection to a twelfth term this year. He previously served in the Florida House and Senate from 1988 to 2002. Learn more at mariodiazbalart.house.gov.

Republican Scott Franklin (age 59) represents District 18, which includes parts of eight central Florida counties, including part of Immokalee. Franklin was first elected in 2020 and seeks a third term. He previously owned and operated a small business and was a naval aviator. Learn more at franklin.house.gov.

Who represents us in the Florida Senate?

Florida Senate district map

All Collier County residents live in Florida Senate District 28, which includes Collier, Hendry, and part of Lee Counties.

Republican Kathleen Passidomo (age 70) has represented Collier County in the Senate since 2016, serving as Majority Leader from 2018-2020 and Senate President from 2022-2024. Previously, she served in the Florida House from 2010 to 2016. She will be term-limited when her current term ends in 2026. Passidomo is an attorney with the firm Kelly, Passidomo & Kelly, LLP. Learn more at flsenate.gov/senators/s28

Who represents us in the Florida House?

Florida House district map

Collier County residents live in Florida House Districts 80, 81, or 82.

District 80, which includes parts of Collier and Lee counties, is represented by Republican Adam Botana (age 40), who was first elected in 2020 and seeks reelection to a third term. Most recently, he held House leadership positions as chief floor whip and vice chair of the Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery. Botana works with his family’s Bay Water Boat Rentals in Bonita Springs.

District 81, which includes most of coastal Collier County, is represented by Republican Bob Rommel (age 61). He was first elected in 2016 and is now serving his fourth term. Rommel, a restaurant owner, will be term-limited when his term ends this year.

District 82, which includes part of Collier and all of Hendry County, is represented by Republican Lauren Melo (age 57). Like Botana, Melo was first elected in 2020 and now seeks a third term. Most recently, she chaired the House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee. She is a real estate broker at Florida’s Realty Specialists.

Find your district and learn more at myfloridahouse.gov/representatives.

What’s next?

With election season already underway, it’s time to start learning about the candidates who will be on your August ballot. For more information to help you get ready to vote, visit sparkers-soapbox.com.

Sandy Parker is the founder and publisher of Sparker’s Soapbox, which encourages and facilitates informed voting in Collier County and throughout Florida. Learn more at sparkers-soapbox.com.

