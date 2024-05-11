Spark has grown into a flame for educational opportunities at Ashland County Career Center

The Thursday evening celebration at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center was a dynamic event − combining commemoration of 50 years of progress with a ceremonial groundbreaking preparing for the next 50 years.

A $45 million project beginning this summer will change the entire building − combining renovation and additional square footage to build for the future.

"Thanks for supporting the levy and getting us to this point," said Superintendent Rod Cheyney to those who gathered for the groundbreaking.

The 1.1-mill permanent improvement levy approved in November 2021 will be used to fund the project.

Before official remarks began, attendees mingled to examine the architectural renderings of what the reconfigured building will look like.

Ashland County- West Holmes Career Center Board of Education members pick up their shovels for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the renovation and new construction project.

Location change in store for just about everything

Principal Rick Brindley summarized the major overhaul, noting the multi-purpose space in which the event was held just inside the main entrance will be demolished to make room for a new front entrance.

Cosmetology and culinary arts will be located in the front of the building, providing enhanced access for the public and increased security. The reconstructed area will offer additional academic space.

"We will have regular-sized classrooms," Brindley said, noting the average high school classroom totals 800-900 square feet, while "our average is 475 square feet."

Construction technology with extra square footage will be moved to the northwest corner of the building, early childhood education with its own entrance to the southwest corner and criminal justice with a lab and more square footage to the southeast corner.

Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center senior Amasa Maynard studies a rendering of the project to renovate and add new construction to the 50-year-old facility.

The second floor will be dedicated to the LPN and STNA programs, as well as two science rooms − biology and chemistry. It will house a phlebotomy lab and a training room that looks like a typical hospital room, Brindley said.

The Ashland County Service Center, located next door and purchased by the Career Center from the Ashland County commissioners, will be used for academic classes and two labs for the next two school years while work on the Career Center takes place.

A continuation of a 'spark' started 50 years ago

Mike McDaniel, former superintendent of the Career Center, said, "I'm looking at what you've got planned. That's been a long-time dream. You've kept the promise. I wish you well for the future."

David Hunter, board president, said, "Fifty years ago a spark started in Ashland County. For the last 50 years the flame has been growing," fulfilling the purpose of a high school education and skilled trades training for students and adults.

The plan for the future answers the question, "What can we do to offer more?"

Melanie Miller, Ohio House representative for the 67th District, who is a graduate of career and technical education in the Cleveland area, called it "a great pathway" for college or the work force.

"Ashland County is growing," Miller said. "This (Career Center) expansion is truly needed. (We) have been anxiously awaiting (its improvement and expansion."

Career Center Principal Rick Brindley takes items out of a time capsule at the groundbreaking and 50th anniversary celebration as Superintendent Rod Cheney and Ohio Statehouse Rep. Melanie Miller look on.

Current student and alum tout their educations

Senior Amasa Maynard said attending the Career Center gave him a focus and the opportunity to meet "people who knew what they wanted to do." He "grew a large skill set" and "real-world experience and knowledge in my field," as well as multiple skill certifications.

Following graduation, he will begin a CNC planner apprenticeship at Schaeffler in Wooster and attend the University of Akron.

One of the attendees, Joseph Smith, graduated from the Career Center in 1987 in architectural drafting under the tutelage of Andy Hawkins. Smith has worked in construction ever since and is self-employed with his own company.

"It's a team effort. Everyone is doing their part," Cheyney said, praising staff members for "packing," "purging" and marking separate boxes of materials for storage or for teaching at the former Service Center building which houses the adult education program.

Following the event, Forrest Chanay, a member of the Career Center board for all of its 50 years, complimented the school's consistent administrative leadership and "good, sensible leadership from the board."

Board members' work experience, knowledge and background have always been respected in planning and decision-making, he said.

"It is why we've been successful in anything we have wanted or attempted to do," Chanay said. "There have been times we have created programs of our own," such as survival skills. "Other schools have copied some things we have developed here.

"Technology-wise, we've stayed on top of it," he said, adding fiscal management has been a top priority.

Additionally, Chanay praised "great partnerships with industry and business" and "well-staffed advisory boards for programs."

