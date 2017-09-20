Anger in Barcelona after Spanish police arrest Catalan minister and 12 officials in raids over referendum

Republican Left of Catalonia party's (ERC) Member of Parliament Joan Tarda at a demonstration outside the regional Economy Ministry in Catalonia during a police search for documents connected with the organisation of the Catalan independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain - EFE

Thousands of angry demonstrators burst onto the streets of Barcelona on Wednesday after Spanish police arrested 14 people in sweeping raids on Catalan government departments in a bid to halt the region's controversial referendum on independence.

Tensions flared between supporters of the referendum set for October 1 and police ordered to prevent the vote that has been suspended by Spain’s highest court.

At raided offices across the city, protesters shouted "Fascists!" and "Out, forces of occupation!" as members of the Civil Guard military police moved in in riot gear.

Several high ranking government officials were detained, among them Josep Lluís Salvadó, the treasury secretary, and Josep Maria Jové, secretary general of the finance department and number two to the vice president, Oriel Junqueras.

Among 41 raids, police searched the Catalan government’s economy, foreign affairs, and labour and social affairs departments, as well as offices in the Presidency.

They also confiscated a haul of 9.6 million referendum ballot papers - believed to be the government's entire consignment.

View photos People surround Spanish Civil Guard Police cars outside the Catalan Vice-President and Economy office as police officers hold a searching operation inside on September 20 Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images More

Carlos Puigdemont, the Catalan president, accused the Spanish state of "authoritarian" behaviour and suspending Catalonia's autonomy by stealth.

“The Spanish state has effectively suspended our self-government and applied a de facto state of emergency," he said, after a crisis meeting.

Mr Puigdemont branded the crackdown a "coordinated aggression" by a state that had "crossed the red line that separated it from totalitarian regimes".

He insisted the vote would go ahead, even if it had to be carried out in an improvised manner. “On October 1 we will leave our homes, carrying a ballot paper and we will use them.”

View photos People holding 'Esteladas' (Catalan pro-independence flags) attend a protest in front of the Economy headquarters of Catalonia's regional government Credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images More

Catalonia would never accept a "return to times past", he vowed - a reference to the Franco dictatorship, under which Catalan institutions and identity were brutally repressed.

But Spain's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, insisted that the Catalan government had forced the raids by violating the Spanish constitution and ignoring court warnings over a vote it did not have the legal power to call.

View photos Protesters clash with Catalan regional police officers Credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images More