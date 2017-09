Spanish league to test video review in Copa del Rey matches

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 29, 2017, LaLiga president Javier Tebas speaks to reporters in Miami, USA. Tebas said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday Sept. 4, 2017, that Abu Dhabi-funded Manchester City and Qatari-owned PSG are benefiting from state aid which distorts European competitions and “is irreparably harming the football industry.”(AP Photo/Gisela Salomon, FILE)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league president Javier Tebas says La Liga will begin testing video reviews in Copa del Rey matches this season.

Tebas says the system's full implementation in league games is expected for next season.

La Liga has been criticized for not using video review while many other European leagues have already implemented the system.

Tebas also confirmed in Friday's news conference that the league continues to study the possibility of playing a few official games in countries such as China and the United States, although no concrete deal has been made.

The league president also reiterated his criticism against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for what he called "financial doping" in the transfer market.