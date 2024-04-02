Spanish Lake man charged in Schnucks carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Spanish Lake man is due in court later this month to face charges tied to a carjacking at a Schnucks parking lot.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department’s probable cause statement, the carjacking took place on February 20 outside the Schnucks Sierra Vista in Spanish Lake.

Police claim Larry Lucas, 21, and another individual approached a woman in the parking lot, brandished a firearm, and demanded her cellphone and the keys to her 2022 Dodge Charger. The woman turned everything over and the suspects fled in the stolen car.

Officers found the Charger a short time later, parked at an apartment building on Larry Lane.

Police claim Lucas tried to drive off the parking lot but officers deployed a tire deflation device. The Charger eventually became inoperable and three people exited the car. Two of them were detained after a brief foot pursuit. Lucas allegedly pointed a .40 caliber pistol at the detectives chasing after him.

Three detectives fired at Lucas, striking him in the leg. Lucas was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Police recovered an extended magazine and a Glock switch at the scene.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lucas on February 21 with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest with a felony, and unlawful use of a weapon. Lucas remains in custody on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court on April 15.

Two other people were arrested with Lucas: a 23-year-old and a 15-year-old. The juvenile was remanded to St. Louis County Family Court on charges of robbery (carjacking), tampering, and resisting arrest. The 23-year-old has not been charged.

