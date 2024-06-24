Spanish Lake man accused of lewd act on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is facing a sexual misconduct charge for committing a lewd act on a MetroLink train, less than 10 days after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a child in another case.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department’s probable cause statement, the incident took place on June 7 at the Lambert Airport Terminal 1 Station.

The MetroLink operator parked the train at the station and stepped off for a few minutes. Police claim that when the operator returned, Deangelo Covington was aboard the train and “having sex” with one of the seats. Covington’s genitals were exposed at the time.

The operator continued on their route and Covington continued his activity until he exited the train at Hanley Station.

Police claim Covington’s actions were caught on surveillance video.

On May 30, Covington pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 – first offense, two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct – first offense, and second-degree sexual abuse. The four charges are tied to three separate incidents.

Covington was sentenced to 12 months in the St. Louis County Justice Center. However, the circuit court judge gave Covington credit for time served and ordered his release.

