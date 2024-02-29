Spanish Food and Wine Festival happening this weekend in St. Augustine

The festival serves to raise money for local charities, provide memorable experiences for visitors, foster international economic development, and enrich the quality of life in our community. It hosts a series of special events that feature Spanish wine, cuisine, and culture.

WHEN: Thursday 2/29 - 6-8 pm

Lightner Museum - Radzinski Family Garden

75 King Street, St. Augustine, Florida 32084

Friday 3/1 - 6-10 pm

Flagler College - Solarium & Flagler Room

75 King Street, St. Augustine, Florida 32084

Saturday 3/2 - 2 pm – 5 pm

Flagler College - Markland House and Alumni House

102 King Street, St. Augustine, Florida 32084

Parking Lots & Pay Stations

Parking lots and metered parking spaces are located throughout the downtown area. You will also find on-street parking available in other areas, which will require payment for parking at pay stations. Parking enforcement hours vary by location and are posted on each pay station. Look for the clearly labeled City of St. Augustine pay stations.

ParkStAug APP

The ParkStAug app will honor a resident discount, once you register online at ParkStAug and receive approval. You will be asked to provide proof of residency, and within 14 business days (or less), the resident discount will be applied to your account when you log in to the app and use it to pay to park.

Parking lot and on-street time limit is 4 hours

Rate: $2.50 per hour / $0.50 per hour with resident discount

Parking Garage: $20 per entry / $3 per entry with resident discount

