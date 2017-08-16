Spanish federation maintains 5-match suspension for Ronaldo

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, reacts after Referee Ricardo de Burgos shows a second yellow card during the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for five games on Monday after shoving a referee following his red card for diving in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona in the season-opening Spanish Super Cup. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has ratified its decision to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo for five matches.

The Real Madrid forward will miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona. Madrid holds a 3-1 advantage.

He will also miss the first four matches of the Spanish league, which Madrid opens on Sunday at Deportivo La Coruna.

Ronaldo was suspended for one match after being sent off during Sunday's first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. Spanish media reports said Madrid appealed Ronaldo's second yellow card, when the Portugal forward was booked for diving.

Ronaldo was given an additional four-match ban for shoving the referee in the back after he was shown the red card.