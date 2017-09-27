Spanish club Las Palmas hires coach Pako Ayestaran

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Las Palmas says it has hired former Valencia coach Pako Ayestaran.

The club announced Wednesday that it reached a deal to bring the 54-year-old coach to replace Manolo Marquez, who resigned on Tuesday.

Ayestaran had been without a club since he was fired by Valencia last year.

He was an assistant with Valencia from 2001-04, when it won two Spanish league titles and a UEFA Cup trophy. He later became an assistant coach with Liverpool, helping the English club win the 2005 Champions League and the 2006 FA Cup.

He then worked as head coach for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel and Santos Laguna and Estudiantes Tecos in Mexico.

Marquez, who resigned after less than three months in charge of Las Palmas, is expected to remain at the club and work in the department for training and recruitment.

He had been promoted to coach in July after helping Las Palmas' reserve team earn promotion to Spain's third division.

Las Palmas next faces Barcelona on Sunday. It is 15th in the 20-team Spanish league standings with six points from six matches.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga