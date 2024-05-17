Spanaway man suspected of attempted murder arrested in Grays Harbor County after chase

A 32-year-old Spanaway man who is wanted in Pierce County for attempted murder tried to elude Grays Harbor County deputies to avoid arrest, authorities say.

A Grays Harbor County sheriff’s deputy saw the man driving in a suspicious vehicle Thursday just outside of Hoquiam. The man refused to identify himself, so the deputy ran a check on the vehicle’s registration and determined that the registered owner was wanted out of Pierce County for attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, according to a Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The post said that the deputy then attempted to arrest him, but the man drove off. Several deputies and officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies began looking for the car.

A short time later the vehicle was located traveling south on state Route 109. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove off again, and deputies gave chase. Deputies caught up with the vehicle and conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique, which caused the to spin and come to a stop, the post said.

Deputies then pinned in the vehicle with their patrol cars to prevent the man from escaping. The man was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for his warrants, the post said. He will face additional charges in Grays Harbor County for eluding a police vehicle and resisting arrest.

A patrol car was slightly damaged, and a deputy suffered a cut to the hand while trying to take the suspect into custody, the post said.

Pierce County court records show that the man was charged in June 2023 for beating his mother with a pipe inside of their trailer home. He allegedly strangled her as well and said he was going to kill her.

He was out of jail on a $250,000 bail, and a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear for his plea hearing on May 6, records show.