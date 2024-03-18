Spalding football coach indicted on murder charge for woman’s strangulation

A grand jury has indicted a Georgia high school football coach accused in a woman’s murder in another state.

Prince George Maryland court records confirm that Carl Kearney Jr. was indicted on March 12 on murder and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle charges.

Police say Kearney, 43, confessed to strangling Patrina Best, who he said was his girlfriend, during an argument at her Maryland home on Feb. 17.

Best’s obituary described her as “standout swimmer” at Camden County High School and Georgia Southern University. She later became a travel nurse during the pandemic.

At the time of his arrest, Kearney was the head football coach at Spalding High School. His arrest happened while the district was out on winter break.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with former Spalding High School students and staff, who described their disbelief about Kearney’s arrest.

“I was shocked, hurt and I was in disbelief,” the mother of a former player, Lariquia McCord said.

“He was more than just a coach to him he was like a father figure to him,” she added.

“When I first heard the news, I pretty much thought it was a joke,” former varsity football team manager Camri Johnson said.

Maryland court records show that Kearney’s next court date is scheduled for April 12.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Griffin-Spalding Schools to confirm his current employee status following the indictment.

