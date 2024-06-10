Spalding County inmate on the run after escaping work detail
A Spalding County inmate escaped and is now on the run, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Deputies said the inmate ran away from a work detail on Monday. He was last seen on Vineyard Road near the North Expressway.
The man was not identified.
Deputies said he may be wearing a white shirt and shorts.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on the inmate.
Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.
