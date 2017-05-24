Spain Supreme Court ratifies Messi's prison sentence after appeal - media

Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Eibar - Spanish Liga Santander - Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 21/5/17Barcelona’s Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match Reuters / Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Supreme Court has ratified a 21-month prison sentence handed down to Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi for tax fraud following the Barcelona player's appeal, Spanish media reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The Supreme Court could not immediately confirm the reports.

Messi, and his father Jorge Horacio who received the same sentence, were also fined 2 million euros ($2.24 million) in a ruling in July last year.

Neither Messi nor his father are expected to serve time in jail, as under Spanish law sentences under two years can be served under probation.

($1 = 0.8945 euros)

(Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)