Spain routs Liechtenstein 8-0 to stay in control in Group G

Spain's Isco, right, with Liechtenstein's Sandro Wieser, during the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia group G qualification soccer match between Liechtenstein and Spain at the Rheinpark stadium in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, on Tuesday, Sept.5, 2017. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein (AP) — Spain cruised to an 8-0 win over last-place Liechtenstein to stay in control of Group G in European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas each scored two goals as Spain guaranteed at least second place in the group and repeated its 8-0 victory over Liechtenstein last year.

Spain also scored with Sergio Ramos, Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, David Silva and an own goal by Max Goeppel.

The result extended Spain's unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifiers to 61 matches, while Liechtenstein has lost all of its eight matches in this campaign, being outscored 34-1.

Spain has 22 points from eight matches, three more than Italy, which edged third-place Israel 1-0 at home.

Spain has a much better goal difference than Italy, so it can virtually secure first place — and a guaranteed spot for next year's tournament in Russia — with a home win against Albania in Alicante on Oct. 6.

Spain's last loss in World Cup qualifying was in November 1993.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup