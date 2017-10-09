Spain beats Israel 1-0 in its last World Cup qualifier

Spanish players celebrate after they scored against Israel during the World Cup Group G match in Jerusalem, Monday, Oct.9, 2017. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Spain ended its European qualifying campaign by beating Israel 1-0 on Monday thanks to a long-range strike by Asier Illarramendi in the second half.

Spain played without most of its regular starters because it secured a World Cup spot in advance. Israel was already out of contention.

Illarramendi, one of the players who hadn't played often, scored his first international goal in the 76th minute with a shot from outside the area, curling the ball into the top corner.

Spain finished unbeaten in Group G with nine wins and a 1-1 draw against Italy in Turin last year.

Israel, which played in its only World Cup in 1970, ended fourth in the group.

Israel has not won in five competitive home games, winning once and losing four times.

Sergio Busquets played his 100th game for Spain.

