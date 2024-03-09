Spacious home available near downtown Prattville

New carpet and a gourmet kitchen highlight a spacious home and two acres for sale north of Prattville on Durden Road. The three-bedroom, two and a half bath home sits on a beautiful corner lot.

Attractive hardwood floors join the new carpet as a feature inside the 2,178 square foot design. Outside, mature trees and an abundance of greenspace between the nearest neighbor contribute to the private and quiet atmosphere.

The home at 733 Durden Road north of Prattville offers three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms within 2,178 square feet of living space. The home and two acres are for sale for $279,900.

“This home offers up a prime location near Prattville Junior High and Prattville High School,” Realtor Christy Burdett said. “From this home it’s an easy 10-minute drive to our vibrant downtown shopping, restaurants and creek walk. Ideally, it's a perfect tranquil countryside setting with all the benefits of city living nearby.”

Prattville continues to grow by attracting families through city events, popular public and private schools, and a community atmosphere with big city conveniences. Quaint Main Street combines with pleasant Autauga Creek and the downtown church district to create an appealing small-town America feel.

The home at 733 Durden Road was built in 1994.

“This property, custom-built and solely occupied by its original owners, presents a wealth of potential…” Burdett said. “The design includes a formal dining room, large great room with a stunning masonry fireplace, an expansive kitchen space ideal for entertaining and a carport offering ample parking plus a sizable workshop. Its potential extends beyond the home itself, to the two beautiful acres of land.”

The beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet lead visitors through the one-story home. Cooking the big meal will be a snap. The gourmet kitchen includes a smooth surface oven, large work island, extra storage, a windowed breakfast nook, and a pantry.

Multiple ceiling fans help cool off the home during the summer months.

The master suite offers dual closets, a garden tub and separate shower, and double vanity sinks.

Outside, more storage, a two-car carport with an extended awning, and a large portable storage building add to the value of the property. The nicely landscaped lot includes several mature trees. The property is for sale for $279,900.

“This place is truly special, a one-of-a-kind. The sellers are excited and ready for new owners to enjoy their beloved home which has been the place of many happy memories,” Burdett said.

Breaking It Down

Rural living

Ten minutes from appealing downtown Prattville

Spacious home, 2-acre lot

Close to Autauga Creek recreation, parks

Mature trees

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Christy Burdett at 334-799-8545.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel north on Interstate 65 and take the first Prattville exit. Take a left onto Cobbs Ford Road and travel west. Continue west on Cobbs Ford as Cobbs Ford turns into Main Street. Travel into downtown Prattville on Main Street. Stay on Main Street as West Main Street turns into Court Street. At the intersection of Court Street and Fourth Street, take a left onto Fourth Street. Then take a right onto Lower Kingston Road from Fourth Street. Travel past Spinners Park and take a right onto Durden Road. The home at 733 Durden Road will be on the left on a corner lot.

Source: Realtor Christy Burdett

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Spacious home available near downtown Prattville