SpaceX targeting Wednesday evening for Falcon 9 rocket launch, but weather looks rainy, stormy

Will showers and potential thunderstorms wash out SpaceX's Wednesday evening Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station?

The National Weather Service warns of a soggy forecast — with an 70% chance of precipitation at the Space Force installation.

SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this Starlink 10-2 mission. But a Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory shows Wednesday's launch window will open at 5:08 p.m. EDT. The window will extend 4½ hours until 9:36 p.m.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will travel in a northeasterly trajectory from Launch Complex 40 and deploy a payload of Starlink broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit. Sunset will occur at 8:20 p.m.

The Space Coast notched its 44rd orbital launch of 2024 with Friday night's latest Starlink launch. That mission marked the 300th first-stage booster landing for SpaceX's Falcon 9 program.

NWS meteorologists issued a hazardous weather outlook that outlines potential precipitation and storms from Tuesday through Sunday across East-Central Florida.

"Storm chances further increase this week as greater moisture returns to the area. Storms may produce gusty winds, occasional to frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall," the outlook said.

"Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding, especially mid to late week," the outlook said.

