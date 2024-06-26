SpaceX targeting atypical Thursday morning Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is now targeting an unusually timed Thursday morning Falcon 9 rocket launch, hot on the heels of Tuesday's photogenic Falcon Heavy evening liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Thursday's Starlink 10-3 mission launch window opens at 7 a.m. EDT and extends until 11:29 a.m., a Federal Aviation Administration operations plan advisory indicates.

On June 4, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying Starlink satellites to orbit. Another Starlink launch is planned for Thursday morning.

The Falcon 9 will take flight from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Unlike the Falcon Heavy mission — when both rocket boosters descended for landings at the Space Force installation — Thursday's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea more than 8 minutes after liftoff.

Therefore, no Central Florida sonic booms should occur.

The Falcon Heavy NASA launch from pad 39A sent the NOAA GOES-U weather satellite into geostationary orbit.

"Orbiting Earth at ~35,700 km, GOES-U will assist weather forecasters and climate researchers with real-time high-resolution imagery, earlier detection of severe weather that could save lives, and tropical cyclone forecasts," SpaceX officials said in a Tuesday night tweet about 4½ hours after liftoff.

NOAA's launch team confirmed the satellite’s solar array panels had deployed, and GOES-U was operating under its own power Tuesday night.

