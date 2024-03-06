SpaceX Starlink rocket launch in Florida: Best views from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Stuart

Add another perk to living on the Treasure Coast: You can see a rocket launch here.

Soon, you’ll have a chance to do this when SpaceX delivers a batch of Starlink satellites.

Below is more info about SpaceX's Starlink launch and suggestions on where to watch the rocket launch. Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in USA TODAY Network's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates, which are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.) The USA TODAY Network provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission. For questions or comments, email Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com or tweet him @rickneale1 on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Sunday, March 10: SpaceX Starlink 6-43

Though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm this mission's existence, Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings indicate a rocket launch window will open Sunday night. More details:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 7:03 p.m. to 10:34 p.m. EST Sunday, March 10

Location: Launch Complex 40

Trajectory: Southeast

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How can I watch SpaceX Starlink rocket launch from Florida online?

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, USA TODAY Network's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Hands down, watching a rocket launch or waiting for that launch window while at the beach is so Florida.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots:

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

