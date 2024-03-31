SpaceX Starlink launch
SpaceX is in the final stages of certifying a second pad for astronaut launches, which should ease launch site congestion and help the company scale the number of humans it sends to space. SpaceX has performed 13 crewed missions, and all of them launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Last fall, SpaceX workers installed a crew access arm to the launch tower, a key piece of infrastructure that allows astronauts access to the crew Dragon spacecraft.
The rocket took off from its launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday morning, clearing several critical hurdles along its hourlong journey.
SpaceX is continuing to make progress on the development of Starship, the largest rocket ever built, with the third test flight Thursday accomplishing considerably more than the previous two tests. The 400-foot-tall Starship rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in southeastern Texas at 8:25 a.m. local time. Although SpaceX has been developing Starship for years, this is only the third time the company has attempted an orbital mission.
SpaceX will attempt to send the massive Starship rocket to orbit for the third time early Thursday morning after U.S. regulators gave the green light for launch. Starship testing is conducted from SpaceX’s sprawling Starbase campus near Boca Chica, Texas, though the company will livestream the launch on its website and on the social media site X starting at 6:30 a.m. CT. SpaceX has conducted two test flights of the 400-foot-tall rocket so far.
SpaceX requires employees to agree to some unusual terms related to their stock awards, which have a chilling effect on staff, according to sources and internal documents viewed by TechCrunch. SpaceX also gives itself the right to ban past and present employees from participating in tender offers if they are deemed to have committed “an act of dishonesty against the company” or to have violated written company policies, among other reasons.
According to a report from Reuters, SpaceX has been contracted by the Department of Defense’s National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to build a network of hundreds of low-orbiting spy satellites capable of operating as a swarm.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
Apple will finally launch new iPads in early May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Expected are a new iPad Pro with an OLED display and a faster iPad Air, including a 12.9-inch model for the first time in that lineup.
AI has been used in banking and finance for years. Here’s how you can leverage AI to improve your own financial situation.
Google.org, Google's charitable wing, is launching a new program to help fund nonprofits developing tech that leverages generative AI. Called Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI, the program is to be funded by $20 million in grants and include 21 nonprofits to start, including Quill.org, a company creating AI-powered tools for student writing feedback, and World Bank, which is building a generative AI app to make development research more accessible. In addition to funding, nonprofits in the six-month accelerator program will get access to technical training, workshops, mentors and guidance from an "AI coach."
The U.S. government said it is extending its reward for information on key leadership of the ALPHV/BlackCat cybercrime gang to its affiliate members, one of which last month took credit for a massive ransomware attack on a U.S. health tech giant. In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that identifies or locates any person associated with ALPHV/BlackCat, including "their affiliates, activities, or links to a foreign government." The Russia-based ALPHV/BlackCat is a ransomware-as-a-service operation, which recruits affiliates — effectively contractors who earn a commission for launching ransomware attacks — and takes a cut of whatever ransom demand the victim pays.
The MLB is releasing its Home Run Derby VR on the Meta Quest Store with 30 ballparks available to explore.
The biggest news stories this morning: Marvel Rivals is a new Overwatch-like team shooter, Oregon’s Right to Repair bill is now a law, The White House lays out extensive AI guidelines for the federal government.
