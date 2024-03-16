Watch: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches from Space Coast

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket Friday night after having been delayed twice this week.

9 p.m. Update:

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink Satellites on Friday night at 8:21 p.m.

Liftoff from pad 39A in Florida! pic.twitter.com/VR4UihAiIZ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 16, 2024

The successful launch was completed when Falcon 9 landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, completing SpaceX’s 25th launch and landing of the year

Falcon 9 lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, completing our 25th launch and landing of the year pic.twitter.com/rUwU5KwQw4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 16, 2024

Original Story:

The launch was initially planned for Wednesday and then Thursday but was delayed for technical reasons.

SpaceX is now targeting 7:57 p.m. Friday for the launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Watch: SpaceX successfully launches 3rd Starship, world’s most powerful rocket

The planned Falcon 9 launch comes right after a widely celebrated Starship test flight in Texas.

With the Florida launch, the company plans to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Watch: NASA, SpaceX Crew-7 successfully splashes down off Florida’s coast

If the launch is delayed again, a backup opportunity is available Saturday at 6:13 p.m.

SpaceX says this will be the 19th launch for the first stage booster of the rocket.

See: Famed SpaceX booster that launched 19 times tips over due to high seas near Port Canaveral

After launch, SpaceX plans to land the booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned rocket launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



