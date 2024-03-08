SpaceX seeks approval for 3rd launch of Starship, world’s most powerful rocket

SpaceX says it is ready for the next test flight of its Starship system.

The company has set a target launch date of March 14, pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The second flight test took place in Texas last November.

Both the first and second test launches of Starship ended in an explosion.

The SpaceX Super Heavy rocket, used to launch the Starship spacecraft, is the most powerful rocket on Earth.

Both the rocket and Starship were lost during the previous flights.

SpaceX had to complete a mishap investigation before the next launch could be approved.

