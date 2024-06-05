SpaceX rocket launch: Where to watch nighttime event from Daytona, New Smyrna, Oak Hill

Anyone up for dinner and a rocket launch?

A Florida rocket launch is on the horizon this week — weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, the Fun Coast should get a great view of liftoff. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will potentially lift off this week, carrying Starlink internet satellites.

Can you see a nighttime rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral in near Daytona Beach or New Smyrna Beach?

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, yes, rocket launches from neighboring Space Coast could be visible in Volusia County area. Below is a calendar for upcoming rocket launches and suggestions on where to watch them. If there are changes to the launch, this story will be updated.

Is there a rocket launch in Florida today? Rocket launch calendar for Florida

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month of June, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage and livestream at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission.

Is there a rocket launch from Florida? Friday, June 7: SpaceX Starlink

Mission: According to a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning, a SpaceX Starlink rocket launch window will open Friday night, June 7.

Launch: 6:58 to 11:26 p.m. EDT Friday, June 7

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Trajectory: Southeast

Live coverage: If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free FLORIDA TODAY app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play, or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An eclectic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site. The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

• Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County.

• Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill

• Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary Dewees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building,playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoorrestrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park, 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

• Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include a pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

• A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier, 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

• Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

Rocket launch photo from Port Orange, Florida

In May 2016, Jesse Paquin took an amazing photo of a Friday morning SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, watching from Rose Bay in Port Orange, Florida.

Rocket launch photos from New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Rocket launch photos from Daytona Beach, Florida

Rocket launch photo from Ormond by the Sea, Florida

