SpaceX rocket launch visible from Coachella Valley on Tuesday. Did you see it?

A SpaceX rocket launching into orbit is visible from the Coachella Valley on Wednesday, June 18, 2024.

Another SpaceX rocket launch was visible from the Coachella Valley on Tuesday night, with the operation beginning around 8:40 p.m.

The takeoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County was the latest of several recent SpaceX launches that have been visible in the Coachella Valley, giving desert residents a chance to see the rockets streaking across the sky and leaving a vapor trail behind them.

The Falcon 9 launch on Tuesday included 20 Starlink satellites, according to a post on SpaceX’s website. This was the fifth flight for the booster supporting this mission.

