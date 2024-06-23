SpaceX rocket launch set for Sunday night could be visible in Coachella Valley

Another SpaceX rocket launch could be visible in the skies of the Coachella Valley on Sunday night, with the operation slated for liftoff at 8:45 p.m.

The takeoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County will be the latest of several SpaceX launches visible in the Coachella Valley, most recently last week, giving desert residents a chance to see the rocket streak across the sky and leave a vapor trail in their wake.

The Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Sunday will include 20 Starlink satellites, according to a post on SpaceX’s website. This will be the 11th flight for the booster supporting this mission.

A live webcast of Sunday's mission can be viewed on SpaceX's X account, starting about five minutes before liftoff.

