SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral: Best spots to watch Falcon 9 lift off at night

Anyone up for dinner and a rocket launch?

A SpaceX rocket launch is on the horizon this week — weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, the Space Coast should get a great view of the Falcon 9 rocket potentially lifting off this week, carrying Starlink internet satellites.

Below is a calendar for upcoming rocket launches and suggestions on where to watch them. If there are changes to the launch, this story will be updated.

Is there a rocket launch in Florida today? Rocket launch calendar for Florida

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month of June, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage and livestream at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission.

Is there a rocket launch from Florida? Friday, June 7: SpaceX Starlink

Mission: According to a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning, a SpaceX Starlink rocket launch window will open Friday night, June 7.

Launch: 6:58 to 11:26 p.m. EDT Friday, June 7

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Trajectory: Southeast

Live coverage: If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free FLORIDA TODAY app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play, or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best view to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are farther south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to Launch Pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

Jetty Park Beach and Pier , 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

Playalinda Beach , 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park , 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

Space View Park , 8 Broad St., Titusville

Sand Point Park , 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

Rotary Riverfront Park , 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

Alan Shepard Park , 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Cocoa Beach Pier , 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

Lori Wilson Park , 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

Sidney Fischer Park , 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

Sebastian Inlet Park , 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

Ambersands Beach Park , 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

South Beach Park , 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

