SpaceX rocket blasts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base. See photos, video of the launch

Kaytlyn Leslie
·1 min read

In what has become a common site for many Central Coast residents, a SpaceX rocket blazed across the skies Tuesday evening as it carried Starlink satellites into orbit.

The aerospace company’s Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:40 p.m. It carried 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, according to SpaceX.

This was the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62 and now four Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

SpaceX launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:40 p.m. on June 18, 2024. ase.
A view of the SpaceX rocket launch June 18, 2024, from Platino Lane in Arroyo Grande.
