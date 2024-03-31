Update:

SpaceX launched two missions on Falcon 9 rockets from Florida’s Space Coast Saturday night.

One was the EUTELSAT 36D mission, and the other was 23 Starlink satellites sent into orbit.

This occasion marked 260 reflights of Falcon boosters since the first one seven years ago, according to SpaceX.

Two Falcon 9 rocket launches

This Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center.

This Falcon 9 rocket carried Starlink satellites into orbit.

Falcon 9 completes this booster’s 18th launch and landing and our 290th Falcon landing overall pic.twitter.com/4z3Gcrh7LG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 31, 2024

Previous story:

SpaceX plans to launch two Falcon 9 rockets with separate missions Saturday night.

One of the missions, the EUTELSAT 36D, is scheduled to liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 5:52 p.m.

EUTELSAT 36D’s goal is to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

There is a nearly four-hour launch window, but backup opportunities will be on Sunday, March 31.

It will be the 12th launch of the first-stage booster, supporting a OneWeb launch, O3b mPOWER, and six Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will also attempt to launch another batch of Starlink satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 satellites plans to liftoff at 9:02 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

While the launch window is until 10 p.m., there will be other opportunities on Sunday, March 31.

The first-stage booster had supported 18 other missions, including Crew-3, Crew-4, eight Starlink missions and Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G.

It will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation.

