SpaceX Is Launching a Satellite Into Orbit on Tuesday

SpaceX is planning to launch a satellite into space on Tuesday. The EchoStar 23 communications satellite aboard a Falcon 9 rocket will be the third SpaceX launch this year and the second from the company's NASA launch pad.

The EchoStar launch was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed after an explosion at SpaceX's launch pad in September. Rescheduled flight dates in January and February were also delayed. The Falcon 9 rocket that will take the satellite into space underwent a successful test a few days ago prior to its launch.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that this launch will not have a corresponding first stage landing. The EchoStar satellite is being launched into a high orbit, and there's not enough fuel for both the launch and the landing.

This post will be updated once a livestream is available.

Source: Space.com

