SpaceX launches another round of internet satellites

SpaceX launched 22 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Courtesy of SpaceX.

June 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1:15 p.m. ET Sunday.

The reusable first stage booster returned to the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after launch. This was the 11th flight of the booster rocket and the 75th time this droneship has been used to recover a first stage booster.

Between weather and technical issues, SpaceX has been facing challenges in deploying this mission since June 14.

This is the 65th SpaceX million this year, and the company is on pace for 148 missions, eclipsing last year's total of 98.

This is SpaceX's 348 Falcon missions overall, and the company seeks to provide internet service to 3 million people when all of its satellites are deployed.

Launch.

Nine Merlin engines up and running and liftoff of Falcon 9! pic.twitter.com/mEpxbmxfPG— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 23, 2024