SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 22 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in December. Friday evening, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a 23-satellite payload. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

March 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit Friday evening from Florida.

The space travel contractor's Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payload of satellites took off at 8:21 p.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Following separation approximately two minutes into launch, the first-stage booster landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean at 8:29 p.m.

This was the 19th flight for the Falcon 9's first-stage booster, which previously launched 11 other Starlink missions.