SpaceX launch tonight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

Another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is slated to launch tonight on a Starlink mission — but will the stormy weather cooperate?

Anvil clouds, cumulus clouds and surface electric fields loom as meteorological threats, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron reported.

And the odds of favorable weather stand at 60% during the launch window, which opens at 6:58 p.m. and extends until 11:26 p.m., a National Geospatial-Intelligence Advisory navigational warning indicates.

Though SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this mission, the Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket will deploy a batch of Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit.

No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a northeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted below the countdown clock.

For the latest news and launch schedule from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX rocket launch tonight: What to know before liftoff from the Cape