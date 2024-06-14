SpaceX launch today: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

Will the third time prove the charm? SpaceX will try again today to launch the Starlink 10-2 mission after back-to-back postponements from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX is targeting 4:35 p.m. EDT to finally launch the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Backup opportunities are available until 8:19 p.m., the company reported.

The Falcon 9 will deploy a batch of 22 Starlink internet satellites, which are packed inside the fairing atop the 230-foot rocket. No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a northeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea nearly 8½ minutes after liftoff.

