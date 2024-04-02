SpaceX launch streaks across Arizona skies. Here's what to know

SpaceX launched a rocket carrying 22 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California on Monday night, sending a unique bright light shooting across Arizona skies.

The launch had originally been scheduled for Friday, but it was rescheduled several times due to unfavorable weather conditions.

This launch comes after Arizonans reported a trail of light in the sky on March 18, which was a glimpse of the Starlink mission that SpaceX held that evening.

SpaceX as seen above Fountain Hills, AZ tonight! #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/72qINrYmPR — Cira Storms (@sonoranstorms) April 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What was in the sky last night? SpaceX launch seen over Arizona