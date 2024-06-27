SpaceX launch near sunrise: Everything to know about Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

It's another launch day on the Space Coast — with SpaceX scheduling a morning liftoff less than an hour after sunrise.

SpaceX is targeting 7:14 a.m. EDT to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Backup opportunities will remain available until 11 a.m., if needed.

The Falcon 9 will deploy another batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a northeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a SpaceX drone ship out at sea roughly 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Countdown Timer

