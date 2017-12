The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout Southern California and as far away as Phoenix, and had some wondering if they’d just seen a UFO.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View