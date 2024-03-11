SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites in back-to-back launches from Florida, California

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

Update:

SpaceX said it successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites Sunday night.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station happened at 7:05 p.m.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/aGVSaUjchD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 10, 2024

The first stage booster of the rocket then landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean.

About five hours after the launch from our Space Coast, SpaceX sent another 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, this time from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Starlink satellites help provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

SpaceX teams complete back-to-back Falcon 9 launches from Florida and California, delivering 46 @Starlink satellites to orbit pic.twitter.com/TuEEjNkYtz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 11, 2024

Original story:

SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

The launch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will send 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Its first-stage booster has supported other missions like the Crew-5 and four other Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup launch opportunities will be until 11:03 p.m.

