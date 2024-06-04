SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Cape Canaveral: possible double-header

It's the first launch of what could be another double-header!

Tonight, SpaceX will launch the next batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.

While SpaceX has yet to confirm the mission, a FAA advisory shows a window from 8:04 p.m. until 11:58 p.m. EDT, titled Starlink 8-5. This would make it the fifth batch of the group eight Starlink satellites. Until this mission, SpaceX had been launching group six satellites from the Space Coast.

Following up on the SpaceX launch, if all goes according to plan, NASA, Boeing, and United Launch Alliance will launch the inaugural crewed flight test of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft less than 24-hours later at 10:52 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 5.

