WATCH: SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites in 11th flight from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida on Sunday evening.

Liftoff occurred at 7:05 p.m. EST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was SpaceX’s 11th flight for the first stage booster in this mission. They have launched other missions, including Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, and Inmarsat 16-F2, among others.

