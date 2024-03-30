TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is aiming for not one, but two launches on Saturday evening.

The first mission, EUTELSAT 36D, is scheduled for 5:52 p.m. EST and will be a geosynchronous transfer orbit from the Kennedy Space Center.

This will be the 12th launch for this mission, as SpaceX has previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, and six Starlink missions, among others. The first stage is expected to land on the Just Read the Instructions, located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The second mission will be a launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch is scheduled for 9:02 p.m. EST.

This will be the 18th flight supporting this mission, with previous launches including CRS_22, Crew-3, and eight Starlink missions, among others. The first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

