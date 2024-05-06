SpaceX kicks off Cape Canaveral launch doubleheader Monday with afternoon Starlink mission

Kicking off a Monday launch doubleheader, SpaceX sent another Falcon 9 rocket roaring skyward amid sunshine and shimmering heat waves at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX's Starlink 6-57 mission lifted off at 2:14 p.m. EDT — nearly two hours later than initially scheduled — from Launch Complex 40. The rocket propelled 23 broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit on a southeasterly trajectory.

Monday's Falcon 9 launch occurred 8 hours, 20 minutes before NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were scheduled to lift off at 10:34 p.m. during their high-profile mission aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule from nearby Launch Complex 41.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast had predicted 90% odds of "go for launch" weather for the SpaceX Starlink mission.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster logged its 15th flight, SpaceX reported. The booster previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19 and 10 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the booster landed aboard SpaceX's Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Looking ahead to Wednesday — though SpaceX has yet to make an announcement — Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warnings show another Starlink launch window will open in late morning. Bullet-point details:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Launch window: 10:42 a.m. to 3:13 p.m.

Location: Pad 39A.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out in the Atlantic Ocean.

